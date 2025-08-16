Orioles right-hander Brandon Young has a perfect game through 7 innings against the Astros

HOUSTON — (AP) — Baltimore Orioles right-hander Brandon Young is working on a perfect game through seven innings against the Houston Astros on Friday night.

Young, who entered the game 0-6 with a 6.70 ERA through the first 10 starts of his MLB, has struck out four while throwing 74 pitches, 50 for strikes. The 26-year-old has faced just three three-ball counts to the 21 hitters he has faced. Baltimore leads Houston 3-0.

There have been 24 perfect games in MLB history, the last was thrown by Domingo German of the New York Yankees on June 28, 2023, and the Orioles have never thrown one.

Houston has not hit a ball with an exit velocity higher than 99.5 MPH, but Astros center fielder Taylor Trammell attempted to break up the perfect game with a bunt to start the sixth inning, but Johnson fielded the ball to the right of the mound and threw to first base for the out.

A native of Lumberton, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Houston, Young was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Orioles in 2020. He made his big league debut on April 19.

Young had not thrown more than six innings before Friday, and 95 pitches is his career high.

The Astros had a perfect game thrown against them by Matt Cain of the San Francisco Giants on June 13, 2012.

