One Extraordinary Photo: Raphinha, Hakimi and their shadows

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Matt Slocum is a staff photographer for The Associated Press based in Philadelphia. He has been with the AP for over 20 years, starting as a summer intern in Dallas. He has covered a wide range of news and sporting events, including 15 Super Bowls, seven Olympics and countless Major golf tournaments.

Why this photo?

I shot this photo because the evening sun was streaming through the stadium, creating long shadows of players on the field from my photo position way up in the catwalk. We usually don’t get to shoot from these elevated positions. It's a kind of catch-all photo position at larger events where we have a team of photographers on the ground. It’s not a primary position, but it can make unique photos that you just don’t see from down below. I thought the shadows could make an interesting frame and break up all the action photos my colleagues were shooting. It just took a little time before a couple players would enter the band of light and cast their shadows.

How I made this photo

I made this photo from the stadium catwalk with a handheld Sony A1 Mark II and 600mm lens. An elevator ride, a hike up the stands and then a few tight ladders to climb. I tried to pack light, but didn’t. No going up and down for forgotten items. Dodging cables and ducking beams. Shooting through the stadium lights. Searching for ethernet lines that worked. Trying not to look straight down.

Why it works

I think this frame works mainly because of the players’ body language and the ball — still flying in — are mirrored and exaggerated by the long shadow. The players' strained faces is a nice bonus.

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