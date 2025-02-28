Olympic champion and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko moves into contention at LPGA Singapore

SINGAPORE — (AP) — Olympic gold medalist and LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko moved to within a shot of the lead with a 5-under 67 Friday after two rounds of the HSBC Women’s World Championship.

The South Korean-born New Zealander had a two-round total of 6-under 138 on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club. First-round leader A Lim Kim held the lead after 36 holes with a 69 Friday.

The steady Ko hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 17 greens in regulation in her bogey-free round. When she won the gold medal in Paris last year, the 27-year-old Ko became the youngest player to enter the LPGA's Hall of Fame.

“I don’t think I typically play really well on this golf course and I thought this year would be a good year to kind of turn that around," Ko said. “The scores haven’t really been that low these past couple days. I’m just trying to focus on me and hopefully just keep climbing up the leaderboard.”

Charley Hull of England (70) was tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (66), two shots off the lead.

Defending champion Hannah Green had a 69 Friday and was on even-par 144, level with Angel Yin, who won the LPGA Thailand event last week and shot 68.

The Singapore field features nine of the top 10 players in the world ranking — and 13 of the top 15 — minus only top-ranked Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang.

The final event of the LPGA’s three-tournament early Asian Swing will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.

