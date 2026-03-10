Oksana Masters roars to Paralympic redemption at Milan Cortina with 11th gold medal

Oksana Masters’ 11th Paralympic gold medal was “redemption” for the most decorated American Winter Paralympian.

And it was clear just how much it meant to her.

Masters screamed loudly several times in delight after winning the women's sprint sitting discipline in Para cross-country skiing on Tuesday at Milan Cortina.

She finished second in the event four years ago.

“It was just such a relief and redemption from Beijing. It was the one that got away. I love sprints and I hate sprints because there’s so much stress,” Masters said.

“I struggle with believing in myself and that was a big thing. The team believed in me, so I wanted to show up for my team.”

Masters was 40 meters (131 feet) behind leader Yunji Kim at the start of the final incline but powered up the ascent to overtake her rival as they crested the summit.

“I hate chasing. I would rather be chased, but I do realize that I do well with chasing and reeling people in, one by one, staying smooth and relaxed,” Masters added.

It was a second gold medal at Milan Cortina for Masters, who won the women's sprint sitting discipline in Para biathlon on Saturday. The 36-year-old was coming off a difficult season that included surgery, a bone infection and a concussion.

“I feel absolutely on top of the world right now, just in complete shock, and so, so happy,” she added.

Masters now has seven Winter Paralympic gold medals to go along with her four victories at the Summer Paralympics. She has competed in every Paralympics since 2012, earning medals in Para cross-country and Para biathlon in the winter and Para cycling and Para rowing in the summer.

Her total medal haul stands at 21 — 16 in the Winter Games and five in the Summer Games

Masters was born in Ukraine with birth defects believed to be related to the Chernobyl nuclear accident. She had to go through orphanages at an early age in Ukraine before being adopted by an American mother. She had her left leg amputated at age 9, and her right leg amputated at age 14.

