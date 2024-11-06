Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy apologizes after lashing out at critics

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy apologized on social media Tuesday, a day after he lashed out at his team’s critics.

Gundy is in unfamiliar territory. He has 169 wins in 20 seasons at Oklahoma State, including 18 straight bowl appearances. His team was among the favorites to contend for the Big 12 title this season, but the Cowboys are alone in last place heading into Saturday's game at TCU. The Cowboys (3-6, 0-6) have lost six in a row and must win out to avoid a losing regular season.

A frustrated Gundy let loose on naysayers during his weekly media session on Monday.

“In most cases, the people that are negative and voicing their opinion are the same ones that can’t pay their own bills,” Gundy said. “They’re not taking care of themselves. They’re not taking care of their own family. They’re not taking care of their own job. But they have an obligation to speak out and complain about others because it makes them feel better.

But then, in the end, when they go to bed at night, they’re the same failure that they were before they said anything negative about anybody else.”

Gundy reversed course after he received backlash.

“I apologize to those who my comments during Monday’s media call offended,” he said. “My intent was not to offend any of our fans who have supported us and this program through the years.”

Gundy has made apologies before. In 2020, he apologized after calling COVID-19 the "Chinese Virus, " and he apologized again later that year after he wore a T-shirt featuring the far-right One America News Network that created a rift with star running back Chuba Hubbard.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.