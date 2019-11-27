Ohio State moves to No. 1, Georgia stays No. 4 in latest playoff rankings

ATLANTA - Ohio State surpassed LSU to take over the No. 1 spot in the College Football Playoff selection committee's latest rankings Tuesday night, while Georgia remained No. 4.
The committee moved Ohio State to the top spot after its win over Penn State, dropping last week's No. 1 team, LSU, to No. 2. Clemson remained No. 3 and Alabama No. 5.
The rest of the top 10: No. 6 Utah (up one spot from last week), No. 7 Oklahoma (up two spots), No. 8 Minnesota (up two), No. 9 Baylor (up five) and No. 10 Penn State (down two).
Oregon, previously No. 6, tumbled to No. 14 after losing to Arizona State.
The 13-member selection committee will re-rank the teams twice more: Dec. 3 and Dec. 8. The top four teams in the Dec. 8 rankings will make the playoff.
One of the playoff semifinals this season will be played at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The other semifinal will be in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz. The national championship game will be played in New Orleans.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS
1. Ohio State (11-0)
2. LSU (11-0)
3. Clemson (11-0)
4. Georgia (10-1)
5. Alabama (10-1)
6. Utah (10-1)
7. Oklahoma (10-1)
8. Minnesota (10-1)
9. Baylor (10-1)
10. Penn State (9-2)
11. Florida (9-2)
12. Wisconsin (9-2)
13. Michigan (9-2)
14. Oregon (9-2)
15. Auburn (8-3)
16. Notre Dame (9-2)
17. Iowa (8-3)
18. Memphis (10-1)
19. Cincinnati (10-1)
20. Boise State (10-1)
21. Oklahoma State (8-3)
22. USC (8-4)
23. Iowa State (7-4)
24. Virginia Tech (8-3)
25. Appalachian State (10-1)
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}