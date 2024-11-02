Nuggets' Murray in concussion protocol after collision with Timberwolves' Randle

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray was placed in the concussion protocol after a third-quarter collision with Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle forced him out Friday night's game.

Murray was cutting through the lane with Anthony Edwards guarding him, when Randle backed up to chase Aaron Gordon and inadvertently banged his shoulder into Murray's nose.

Murray's head jerked back into Edwards from the impact, and he doubled over in pain while the play continued before subbing out four possessions later during a timeout and heading to the locker room for further examination.

The Nuggets ruled him out for the rest of the game a few minutes later.

Murray had six points on 2-for-7 shooting and three assists in 22 minutes.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.