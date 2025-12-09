Notre Dame's Love, Indiana's Mendoza, Vanderbilt's Pavia, Ohio State's Sayin named Heisman finalists

NEW YORK — Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy for the top player in college football.

The Heisman Trophy Trust announced the finalists Monday night, who are invited to New York for the award presentation Saturday night.

Love is fourth in the Bowl Subdivision in yards rushing (1,372), fifth in per-game average (114.33) and third with 18 rushing touchdowns for the ninth-ranked Fighting Irish, who missed on a College Football Playoff bid and opted not to play in a bowl game.

Mendoza has guided the Hoosiers to a No. 1 ranking and the top line of the 12-team CFP bracket, throwing for 2,980 yards and a national-best 33 touchdown passes while also running for six scores.

Pavia has thrown for a school-record 3,192 yards and 27 touchdowns, and is the first Heisman finalist for the No. 13 Commodores.

Sayin led the Buckeyes to a No. 1 ranking for most of the season, throwing for 3,329 yards while tying for second nationally with 31 TD passes.

