Mikhail Shaidorov earns gold in men's figure skating after collapse by 'Quad God' Ilia Malinin

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — Ilia Malinin's coronation as an Olympic champion will have to wait.

The 21-year-old U.S. figure skater stumbled twice during an uncharacteristically sloppy performance in the men's free skate on Friday, opening the door for Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan to win a stunning gold at the Milan Cortina Olympics.

Dubbed the "Quad God," Milanin came into the final night of competition with a healthy lead of more than 5 points and appeared to be in good shape after several contenders in front of him struggled.

Milanin was not immune. The two-time world champion who had won 14 straight events coming in, bailed out of a planned jump early in his program and later fell twice.

Shaidorov finished with a career-best 291.58 points to give his nation its first gold medal of the Winter Games, while Yuma Kagiyama earned his second consecutive Olympic silver medal and Japanese teammate Shun Sato took bronze.

Totsuka soars to gold in men's halfpipe

Yuto Totsuka entered the Olympics as the top-ranked men's halfpipe rider in the world. He'll leave it with the gold medal to prove it.

The Japanese star soared to victory in the final, edging five-time Olympian Scotty James in the final in Livigno. Totsuka's winning run included back-to-back jumps with three head-over-heels flips and ended with a score of 95, the best of the night.

The 31-year-old James, chasing the gold that has long eluded the four-time world champion, had two shots to top Totsuka. He couldn't quite get there. James posted a 93.50 on his second run. His third and final trip ended when he lost his balance near the bottom. James sat on the snow for several seconds with his mittens in his hands.

Ryusei Yamada of Japan earned the bronze medal. Japan has won six medals in snowboarding so far.

Weston slides to gold in skeleton

Matt Weston's run of dominance in men's skeleton now includes Olympic gold.

The 28-year-old from Britain dominated across two days at the sliding center in Cortina. His combined time of 3 minutes, 43.33 seconds was nearly a full second better than silver medalist Axel Jungk of Germany at 3:44.21. Christopher Grotheer, who won in Beijing four years ago, claimed bronze.

Weston has taken over the sport since finishing 15th in Bejing. He came to Italy having won 15 of 34 World Cup races he'd entered and finishing on the podium an astonishing 28 times. He wept after becoming the first men's Olympic skeleton champion from Britain.

Ukraine's Vladyslav Heraskevych was disqualified from the event before it started because of his insistence on wearing a helmet that paid tribute to more than 20 coaches and athletes from his country who were killed following Russia's invasion four years ago. Heraskevych's appeal was denied by the Court of Arbitration for Sport after a hearing in Milan on Friday.

Teenager Jilek races to gold in 10,000 meters

Czech speedskater Metodej Jilek is an Olympic champion before his 20th birthday.

The 19-year-old shook off cold symptoms to cover 10,000 meters (6.2 miles) in 12 minutes, 33.43 seconds. Vladimir Semirunniy of Poland earned silver but was well back after finishing more than 5 1/2 seconds back.

Jorrit Bergsma, more than twice Jilek's age at 40, earned bronze a dozen years after winning gold in Sochi.

History for Klaebo

Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo insists the 10-kilometer race is the distance he struggles with most because it forces him to race the clock instead of another competitor.

Funny, it didn't look like it on Friday.

The 29-year-old Norwegian star made his trademark late surge to win the interval-start race. His time of 20 minutes, 36.2 seconds gave him his eighth career gold medal, tying fellow countrymen Marit Bjoergen, Bjoern Daehlie and Ole Einar Bjoerndalen for the most ever at the Winter Olympics.

The all-time mark could soon be Klaebo's alone. He's scheduled to compete three more times at Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium.

On a warm day that left some skiers racing only in their bibs, Klaebo paced himself over the first half of the race before pouring it on late. The result was his third gold since arriving in Italy, and a small nod to the toll it's taking. Klaebo fell into the snow shortly after crossing the finish line.

"It’s a special day,” Klaebo said. “This one means a lot for sure ... I’m lost for words.”

More medals, but no more confessions, for Laegreid

Norwegian biathlete Strula Holm Laegreid added a second bronze medal in four days when he made the podium in the sprint.

This time, Laegreid opted not to share details of his personal life with the world. That wasn't the case when he earned bronze in the 20-kilometer individual race on Tuesday. His stunning personal confession overshadowed the victory in that event by fellow countryman Johan-Olav Botn. Laegreid later apologized.

While the fallout of his disclosure became among the most talked-about stories during the first week of the Games, Laegreid tried to put his head down and simply get back to work.

"I tried to do biathlon and I just focus on the right thing at the right time,” said Laegreid, who finished 15.9 seconds behind gold medalist Fillon Maillet of France. “Focus on the skiing and the course. Focus on the shooting in the range and it paid off.”

Baff wins gold for Australia in snowboardcross

Snowboarder Josie Baff gave Australia its second gold medal of the Games when she stormed to victory in the women's snowboardcross.

The 23-year-old Baff, who finished a distant 18th in Beijing four years ago, beat Eva Adamczykova of the Czech Republic and Italy’s Michela Moioli to the finish line. Baff, the 2020 World Junior Champion, is currently the second-ranked racer in the world.

Cooper Woods earned Australia's first gold in Italy by triumphing in men's moguls earlier this week.

