  No. 9 Kennesaw State will face Wofford in first round of FCS playoffs

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Ninth-ranked Kennesaw State will make its third consecutive FCS playoffs appearance when it faces Wofford at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, for a first-round matchup against the Terriers in South Carolina. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.

    The Owls are 3-2 all-time in the FCS playoffs. They knocked the Terriers in the second round last season to advance to the quarterfinals.

    The winner will take on the No. 3 national seed Weber State on Dec. 7 in Ogden, Utah.

    The Owls finished the 2019 regular season 10-2. The Owls hold the No. 1 rushing attack in the country, averaging 350.0 yards per game on the ground, including 53 rushing touchdowns to lead the nation.

    In their five-year history, the Owls have made three-straight postseason appearances and are the lone Big South Conference team to post three consecutive 10-win seasons.

