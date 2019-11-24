No. 9 Kennesaw State will face Wofford in first round of FCS playoffs

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Ninth-ranked Kennesaw State will make its third consecutive FCS playoffs appearance when it faces Wofford at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, for a first-round matchup against the Terriers in South Carolina. The game will be streamed on ESPN3.
The Owls are 3-2 all-time in the FCS playoffs. They knocked the Terriers in the second round last season to advance to the quarterfinals.
The winner will take on the No. 3 national seed Weber State on Dec. 7 in Ogden, Utah.
⏰ TIME CHANGE ⏰— Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) November 24, 2019
Saturday's game time has been moved to 4:00 p.m. ET.
Bracket: https://t.co/YWmQCdV7Ih pic.twitter.com/YIolsQRgOM
We're in!— Kennesaw State E.A.T. Zone (@KSUEATzone) November 24, 2019
We'll play round 1 of the #FCSPlayoffs against Wofford this Saturday at 1:30 PM! #EATzone x @kennesawstfb pic.twitter.com/LmcT7pe5L6
RELATED STORIES
- AP Top 25: No. 2 Ohio State gains on LSU; Oregon drops to 14
- Ellington leads Georgia State past South Alabama 28-15
- A perfect night for Rodrigo Blankenship to become Georgia's all-time leading scorer
The Owls finished the 2019 regular season 10-2. The Owls hold the No. 1 rushing attack in the country, averaging 350.0 yards per game on the ground, including 53 rushing touchdowns to lead the nation.
In their five-year history, the Owls have made three-straight postseason appearances and are the lone Big South Conference team to post three consecutive 10-win seasons.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}