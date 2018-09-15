0 No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 TCU highlights BIG day of college football on Channel 2!

ATLANTA - Thoughts of the college football world are with the victims of Hurricane Florence, which has flooded and damaged parts of the East Coast.

The storm has forced several programs to cancel, postpone or move their games. But for most, the games will still go on Saturday.

Four top-15 teams will battle on Channel 2 today, including a battle between No. 4 Ohio State and No. 15 TCU in primetime.

Here is a breakdown of each game you can watch only on Channel 2:

No. 5 Oklahoma at Iowa State, Noon on Channel 2

No. 5 Oklahoma started Week 3 with some bad news. Running back Rodney Andersen will miss the rest of the season after he sustained a knee injury in the win over UCLA.

Oklahoma loses one of its starters the same week it begins Big 12 conference play against Iowa State on Saturday.

The Cyclones handed the Sooners their only regular season loss last season with a shocking 38-31 upset in Norman. But the series returns home to Ames, where Iowa State has beaten Oklahoma only twice in 1928 and 1960.

BYU at No. 6 Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2

The Badgers, who have won their first two games by a combined score of 99-17, will look to keep the momentum going against BYU.

Wisconsin tight end Zander Neuville returned last week from injury and receiver Danny Davis is due back from suspension.

Two more targets for quarterback Alex Hornibrook -- and that’s not even counting perhaps the best call in the Badgers’ playbook: a handoff to FBS rushing leader Jonathan Taylor.

The Cougars (1-1) have an idea of just how tough Wisconsin (2-0) can be to stop.

Hornibrook threw four touchdown passes in the Badgers’ 40-6 victory over BYU last year in Provo, while Taylor ran for 128 yards and scored once.

Most of Wisconsin’s key players from that game are back, including an experienced and physical offensive line.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 15 TCU, 8 p.m. on Channel 2

Four seasons after Ohio State got the fourth and final spot in the inaugural College Football Playoff ahead of Big 12 co-champions TCU and Baylor, the Horned Frogs get a shot at the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is on the road for the first time in its final game without suspended coach Urban Meyer on the sideline.

The game is in the home stadium of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, where the Buckeyes won the national championship on Jan. 12, 2015.

Both teams played there last December, TCU in the Big 12 championship game and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

