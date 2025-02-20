No. 22 for a new SUV as Juan Soto gives Mets 3B Brett Baty a Tahoe for switching numbers

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — (AP) — Juan Soto got his desired No. 22 jersey with the New York Mets after his record $765 million contract this offseason. Brett Baty, who wore that number the past three seasons, got a brand new SUV in spring training.

The Mets posted video Thursday showing Soto standing next to a black Chevrolet Tahoe before giving the keys to Baty, the 25-year-old third baseman who wore No. 22 for New York in 169 games. Baty switched to No. 7 after the team signed Soto.

“No, you didn't,” Baty said with a big smile after he walked outside at the team's spring training complex to see Soto near the vehicle that had “Thanks for #22” scrawled on the back window.

Baty, the 12th overall pick by the Mets in the 2019 draft, had still been driving the same 2016 Toyota 4Runner he did in high school.

“I really appreciate the number,” Soto told him. "It’s the first one I ever wore.”

Soto, who signed his 15-year deal with the Mets in December, has worn No. 22 throughout his big league career. That was his number with the Washington Nationals (2018-22), San Diego Padres (2022-23) and then the New York Yankees last season.

When asked earlier this week if he had made any big purchases since getting his contract, Soto grinned and told reporters, “You're going to see it.” Soto said he paid $92,000 for the vehicle.

There was a big red bow on the hood of the vehicle, and Soto told Baty that he had wanted to give him something special.

“Bro, this is crazy,” Baty said after getting into the Tahoe and starting the engine. “Thank you, you're the man.”

Soto responded, “Let's have a great year. Let's do it.”

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil was given a new Ford Bronco Sport after the 2023 season, a gift from shortstop Francisco Lindor to make good a promise made the previous year.

Lindor had casually told McNeil in May 2022 that he'd buy the second baseman a new car if he won the National League batting title. McNeil ended up leading the league with a .326 batting average that season, though it was another year before he got his new vehicle.

