0 No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Oklahoma highlight college football Week 8 on Channel 2

Week 7 was not kind to teams ranked in the AP Top 25.

Former top-10 teams Georgia, West Virginia, Washington and Penn State all suffered upsets.

After last week's major shakeup, could we see more ranked teams go down in Week 8?

No. 2 Ohio State, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 18 Penn State all face tough opponents only on Channel 2 this Saturday.

No. 9 Oklahoma at TCU, Noon on Channel 2

No. 9 Oklahoma heads to Fort Worth to take on TCU after a Red River Rivalry comeback fell short in Week 6.

The Sooners gave up 501 yards of offense and 48 points to Texas, which forced head coach Lincoln Riley made some changes in the bye week. Riley fired defensive coordinator Mike Stoops and promoted Ruffin McNeill to interim defensive coordinator.

TCU hopes the Oklahoma defense that ranks 98th nationally shows up again as it's been four years since it last defeated the Sooners. It's no secret the Horned Frogs have struggled offensively, so a big key will be quarterback Shawn Robinson cutting down on his interceptions.

No. 18 Penn State at Indiana, 3:30 p.m on Channel 2

What a heartbreaking few weeks it has been for No. 18 Penn State. A week after a point loss to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions gave up a game-winning touchdown in the final seconds to Michigan State.

The good news is that Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley is used to big games against their next opponent Indiana. McSorley has thrown for more than 300 yards in each game against Indiana, who has given up 18 passing touchdowns this season.

The Hoosiers' chances against the Nittany Lions all depend on which team shows up. Indiana gave No. 2 Ohio State a run for its money two weeks ago, but it had an abysmal performance in a 42-16 loss to Iowa last week.

No. 2 Ohio State at Purdue, 7:30 p.m. on Channel 2

Ohio State survived close calls with Minnesota and Indiana, but could it get out of another potential trap game against Purdue?

After the team opened the season 0-3, Purdue is on a three-game winning streak. The Boilermaker offense is averaging 39.3 points per game and its defense is giving up only 16 points per game during their win streak.

It'll be tough for Purdue to contain Ohio State's No. 2 ranked offense, which is averaging its 556.9 yards per game thanks to quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins, who some have pegged as a Heisman Trophy favorite, has already thrown for 2,331 yards with a 72.3 pass completion percentage.

