No. 1 Swiatek shakes off tough test to win opening-round match at the US Open

NEW YORK — (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek fought through a tough first-round match at the U.S. Open, edging Kamilla Rakhimova 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Tuesday.

The 2022 champion was one point away from being forced to a third set when Rakhimova took a 6-3 lead in the tiebreaker. But Swiatek recovered and won the next five points, finishing the match when her opponent missed a backhand.

Swiatek improved to 22-1 in first-round matches at Grand Slams, including 6-0 at the U.S. Open.

Danielle Collins' singles career at Grand Slams ended when the No. 11 seed was upset by fellow American Caroline Dolehide 1-6, 7-5, 6-4. Collins, 30, has announced she plans to retire at the end of the season. She is still entered in doubles at Flushing Meadows.

Jannik Sinner, the No. 1 seed on the men's side, followed Swiatek onto Arthur Ashe Stadium for his opening-round match. It was his first action since word emerged that he had failed two drug tests in March but escaped suspension.

No. 7 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 25 Jack Draper moved into the second round, but No. 19 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, a 2021 U.S. Open semifinalist, was ousted by Czech Jakub Mensik 6-2, 6-4, 6-2.

