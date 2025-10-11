No. 1 Ohio State turns 3 takeaways into 21 points and beats No. 17 Illinois 34-16

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Julian Sayin passed for two touchdowns, C.J. Donaldson ran for two scores, and the Ohio State defense forced three turnovers that resulted in 21 points as the No. 1-ranked Buckeyes beat No. 17 Illinois 34-16 on Saturday.

Sayin completed 19 of 27 passes for 166 yards. Donaldson rushed for 44 yards. Jeremiah Smith had five catches for 42 yards and a TD for the Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten).

Illinois' Luke Altmyer threw for 248 yards and a touchdown with an interception. Aidan Laughery ran for 50 yards and a TD. Collin Dixon had four catches for 46 yards and a TD.

Illinois (5-2, 2-2) scored two TDs in the second half, doubling the number of touchdowns given up by Ohio State this season.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he continues to learn about his team.

“They're competitive. They're edgy. They like these types of environments," he said. “They want to be great and expect to be great. They expect to win all the time.”

One of the edgy, competitive players is defensive back Davison Igbinosun, who had four pass breakups against Illinois.

“I did?" he said. “Well, then stop throwing at me.”

Illinois coach Bret Bielema blamed the loss on his team's performance in the first half. Ohio State led 20-3 at halftime.

“That first half was about as bad as bad can get," he said. "We started off with a turnover and defensively, we couldn’t get off the field on third down. Before you win, you’ve got to stop losing, and we lost that one.”

Ohio State took advantage of Altmyer's interception and two fumble recoveries, one of which was a strip-sack of Altmyer.

The Illini also had a special teams error in the second quarter. Punter Keelan Crimmins’ knee hit the ground while he was scooping up a low snap, giving Ohio State the ball on the Illini 38. That led to a 31-yard field goal from Jayden Fielding.

Ohio State has beaten Illinois 10 straight times since losing in 2007 in Columbus while ranked No. 1.

The takeaway

Ohio State: Day said earlier this week that Ohio State “hasn’t done anything yet. We haven’t accomplished a thing.” The Buckeyes accomplished something Saturday, keeping their spot atop the AP poll with a road win against the Illini, who have won nine of their last 11 and 15 of their last 20 over the last two seasons.

Illinois: The Illini moved up five places in the poll after winning last week vs. Purdue. They shouldn’t fall too far despite their mistake-filled effort against the powerful Buckeyes.

First interception for Altmyer

Altmyer was intercepted for the first time this season on a first-quarter pass that was deflected by Jermaine Mathews Jr. into the arms of Payton Pierce. Ohio State capitalized on the pick with a 1-yard TD run by Donaldson.

No TDs in the first half

The Buckeyes have not allowed a TD in the first half of a game this season. The Illini failed to get into the end zone late in the second quarter after driving to the Ohio State 1 and had to settle for a 24-yard field goal by David Olano.

Up next

Ohio State: Visits Wisconsin on Oct. 18.

Illinois: Visits Washington on Oct. 25.

