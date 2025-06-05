No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka ends Iga Swiatek’s 26-match French Open winning streak and reaches the final

PARIS — (AP) — No. 1-ranked Aryna Sabalenka ended Iga Swiatek's 26-match French Open winning streak and reached the final in Paris for the first time by winning a back-and-forth semifinal 7-6 (1), 4-6, 6-0 on Thursday.

Sabalenka’s victory prevented Swiatek from becoming the first woman to win four consecutive championships at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament since professionals were admitted in 1968.

It also gives Sabalenka a chance to win her fourth major title — and first away from hard courts, after two at the Australian Open and one at the U.S. Open.

The 27-year-old from Belarus also took the top WTA ranking from Swiatek last October.

Sabalenka will face No. 2 Coco Gauff or 361st-ranked French wild-card entry Lois Boisson in the final on Saturday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.