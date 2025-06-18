Nick Castellanos returns to Phillies lineup after benching for 'inappropriate comment'

MIAMI — (AP) — Nick Castellanos returned the the Philadelphia Phillies lineup for their game against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday after being benched the day before for “an inappropriate comment” the outfielder made when he was pulled for a defensive replacement on Monday.

“It’s gone. It’s gone. We’re good,” manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday of the benching, which ended Castellanos' streak of 236 consecutive starts.

Castellanos played right field and singled in four at-bats against the Marlins on Monday before Johan Rojas replaced him in the bottom of the eighth with Philadelphia up 3-1. Max Kepler moved to right and Rojas played center.

Thomson said after Monday's game he had intended to insert Rojas behind Philadelphia's right-handed pitching and indicated that could be the plan moving forward.

Thomson added Wednesday that approach “just depends on the situations.”

When asked if he would be OK with taking Castellanos out in a similar situation on Wednesday, Thomson said, “Probably not today."

The plan was also for Castellanos to only be benched for Tuesday's game, Thomson added. The Phillies lost that matchup 8-3.

The 33-year-old Castellanos is in his fourth season with the Phillies, who are second in the NL East. He's hitting .278 with seven homers and 36 RBIs.

