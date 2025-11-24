Kirk Cousins helps the Falcons beat the Saints, 24-10, ending a 5-game losing streak

NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons snapped a five-game losing streak with a 24-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, led by Kirk Cousins’ 199 yards and two touchdowns.

Cousins, stepping in for the injured Michael Penix Jr., completed 16 of 23 passes, including a decisive 49-yard touchdown to Darnell Mooney in the fourth quarter, securing the Falcons’ lead.

The Saints struggled offensively, failing to score an offensive touchdown, with their only points coming from Justin Reid’s 49-yard interception return in the second quarter.

Saints rookie quarterback Tyler Shough completed 30 of 43 passes for 243 yards but faced heavy pressure, resulting in five sacks and a costly fumble that led to a Falcons field goal.

David Sills scored his first career touchdown on a 9-yard pass from Cousins, contributing to Atlanta’s early 10-0 lead.

New Orleans kicker Blake Grupe missed two crucial field goals inside 50 yards, drawing boos from the Superdome crowd.

Bijan Robinson rushed for 70 yards and also had 37 receiving yards on two catches.

The Falcons will look to build on this victory as they visit the New York Jets next Sunday, while the Saints travel to face the Miami Dolphins.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

