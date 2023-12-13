Atlanta Falcons TE Kyle Pitts announces birth of son

ATLANTA — It looks like Atlanta Falcons have a new addition to their roster.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts announced the birth of his son in an Instagram post on Monday. He also shared some custom cleats that featured his son’s birthdate as Nov. 10, 2023.

The Falcons offered their congratulations on their social media pages.

“Congratulations to Kyle Pitts on the birth of his son, Kyle Pitts Jr. ❤️”

Not only is Pitts busy taking care of a newborn, but the Falcons are busy in the NFL playoff hunt. Right now, Atlanta, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints all have 6-7 records with the Bucs holding the tiebreaker for the division lead.

The Falcons finish the regular season against the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts, Chicago Bears and the Saints.

