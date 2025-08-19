NFL stars under pressure: Which players have the most to prove this season?

The pressure is on several big-name NFL players as they enter a season that will go a long way toward determining their playing futures — and possibly that of their teams.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is getting another chance as a starter on his third team in five years, this time looking to help end the league's longest active playoff drought at 14 seasons.

Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence got a huge payday before last season — a five-year, $275 million contract extension, including $142 million guaranteed — but struggled with injury and inconsistency as the Jaguars missed the postseason.

Young quarterbacks such as Minnesota's J.J. McCarthy, Indianapolis' Anthony Richardson, Chicago's Caleb Williams and Carolina's Bryce Young are also in the spotlight. But it's not only the signal callers.

Buffalo running back James Cook, San Francisco running back Christian McCaffrey, Dallas wide receiver George Pickens, Atlanta tight end Kyle Pitts and New England defensive lineman Milton Williams are among a handful of NFL stars with something to prove because of injuries, mediocre play or needing to justify big contracts.

James Cook, RB, Bills

The star running back ended his contract standoff last Wednesday by signing a four-year deal that will pay him $48 million — including $30 million in guaranteed money. Cook tied for the NFL lead with 16 touchdown runs last season, a breakout year for the 2022 second-rounder out of Georgia. He now must live up to that lofty contract while helping Josh Allen make Buffalo's offense roll.

Justin Fields, QB, Jets

Fields was a first-rounder in 2021 by Chicago, which hoped he was the Bears' franchise quarterback. He was gone after just three seasons, sent to Pittsburgh — where he went 4-2 for an injured Russell Wilson before heading to the bench for the veteran. He's now replacing Aaron Rodgers with the Jets, who signed him to a two-year, $40 million deal, installed him as their starter and believe his dual-threat playmaking ability is a perfect fit for their new-look offense.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jaguars

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft went to the Pro Bowl as an alternate in his second season with a breakout year, but hasn't been able to match that success. Lawrence played in only 10 games last season because of a shoulder injury and then a concussion. He's playing for a new coach in Liam Coen and is still considered a potential franchise quarterback. Two-way rookie sensation Travis Hunter should help, but Lawrence's health and consistency are the key to the Jaguars' success on offense.

Christian McCaffrey, RB, 49ers

The 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year has proven himself before, bouncing back from injuries to be a dominant playmaker. McCaffrey will need to do it again for the 49ers, and this time coming off a season marred by knee and Achilles tendon issues. And, he's 29, an age when many running backs start to decline. McCaffrey has looked like himself during the summer and another rebound season could help the 49ers get back to the playoffs.

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Vikings

The 10th overall pick in last year's draft very well could've been Minnesota's starter as a rookie if not for a knee injury in the preseason opener that sidelined him the rest of the season. Sam Darnold stepped in and had the best year of his career. But the Vikings decided to not re-sign Darnold, who signed a three-year, $100.5 million contract with Seattle. Minnesota has turned its offense over to McCarthy, who needs to reward their faith in him by being a capable leader for a playoff-ready team.

George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

In May, Dallas acquired the 2022 second-round pick from Pittsburgh to be its No. 2 receiver and complement CeeDee Lamb as Dak Prescott's primary options in the passing game. Pickens was a playmaker for the Steelers, but not enough — with just one season of 60 or more catches and 1,000 yards receiving, both in 2023. His frustration over a lack of targets, penalties and sideline outbursts also helped make his stay in Pittsburgh short.

Kyle Pitts, TE, Falcons

Pitts came to Atlanta as the highest-selected tight end in NFL draft history at No. 4 overall. His mix of speed, size and physicality had the Falcons daydreaming of mismatches all over the field. Instead, Pitts has failed to be that consistently dominant force. He has topped 60 catches and 1,000 yards receiving just once, both in his first season. Pitts is in the final year of his rookie contract.

Brock Purdy, QB, 49ers

No longer just a feel-good NFL story after he was "Mr. Irrelevant" as the final pick in the 2022 draft, Purdy has already played in a Super Bowl. Some critics have attributed Purdy's success to him simply being a product of coach Kyle Shanahan's offense. The 49ers see him as much more, though, and rewarded him with a five-year $265 million contract extension in May. After his numbers dropped a bit in 2024, getting McCaffrey and eventually wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk back from injuries should help Purdy.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Colts

Richardson has been an enigma on the field since being selected fourth overall in 2023. He played in only four games as a rookie because of a sprained shoulder and started just 11 last season while finishing with an NFL-worst 47.7% completion rate. Richardson missed four games with injuries and was also benched for two in favor of Joe Flacco in the middle of the season after asking out of a game because of fatigue. He was in a camp competition with veteran Daniel Jones and coach Shane Steichen hadn't yet declared his starter for Week 1.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge, Giants

The pass rusher's name came up in trade rumors during the offseason, particularly after the Giants drafted Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter with the third overall pick. New York insisted it wanted to keep Thibodeaux — the Giants picked up his fifth-year contract option — to complement a solid pass rush rotation. Thibodeaux, a first-rounder in 2022, is coming off a season with just 5 1/2 sacks, but insists his goal entering every year is to set the single-season record.

Caleb Williams, QB, Bears

The first overall pick last year is only entering his second NFL season, but all eyes have been on him in Chicago with new coach Ben Johnson taking over. Williams put up solid numbers as a rookie with 3,541 yards passing, 20 TDs and only six interceptions. But he took way too many sacks — a league-high 68. Some of the blame was on the offensive line, which has been upgraded, but Williams also routinely held the ball too long.

Milton Williams, DL, Patriots

Williams was a third-round pick by Philadelphia in 2021 and worked his way into being a force for the Eagles on their vaunted D-line. After Fletcher Cox retired following the 2023 season, Williams saw increased snaps and capped a breakout year by taking down Patrick Mahomes twice — including a strip-sack and fumble recovery in the Super Bowl win over Kansas City. He signed a four-year, $104 million contract with New England in the offseason, making his annual salary the highest ever for a Patriots player.

Bryce Young, QB, Panthers

The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 had the expected up-and-down struggles of a rookie QB, but was benched last season in favor of Andy Dalton after just two games. Young regained the starting role after five games when Dalton went down with an injury and finished on a positive note with seven TD passes and no INTs with three rushing scores in his final three games, including two overtime wins. He needs to build on that to erase any doubt the Panthers have about their long-term plans at quarterback.

