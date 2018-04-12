NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes former Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter is a potential draft option for the Kansas City Chiefs.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Atlanta Dream trade Bria Holmes to Connecticut Sun, acquire two draft picks
- Atlanta United: How long will the Five Stripes continue their winning streak?
- FIFA tours Atlanta for possible 2026 World Cup site
Kansas City does not have a first-round pick, however with its second-round pick (54th overall), Jeremiah believes the Chiefs should look at an edge rusher.
The NFL Draft begins April 26.
This story was written by Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}