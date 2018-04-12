  • NFL Network analyst predicts former Bulldog to Chiefs in NFL Draft

    By: Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

    Updated:

    NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah believes former Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter is a potential draft option for the Kansas City Chiefs. 

    Kansas City does not have a first-round pick, however with its second-round pick (54th overall), Jeremiah believes the Chiefs should look at an edge rusher. 
     
    The NFL Draft begins April 26.

    This story was written by Maghen Moore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

