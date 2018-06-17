0 Newcomb, Culberson lead Braves to win in front of record crowd

ATLANTA - Every team wants a pitcher that it knows will stop or prevent a losing skid. The Braves appear to have found one in Sean Newcomb.

The 25-year-old left-hander fired off six shutout innings in the Braves’ 1-0 win over the Padres on Saturday. And Newcomb, who threw 84 pitches, likely would’ve gone deeper had it not been for a 25-minute rain delay.

He finished with seven strikeouts against one walk. Newcomb retired the final 13 Padres he faced in order.

The Braves showcased their All-Star candidate before an announced crowd of 41, 916, the largest in SunTrust Park history. The Braves also sold out Friday’s game, marking their first consecutive sellouts of the season.

Newcomb’s maturation has ascended him into the upper-echelon of National League starters. He and Mike Foltynewicz have separated themselves as the club’s two best starters.

A significant portion of Newcomb’s success has been his ability to prevent losing streaks. The Massachusetts native entered the day 5-0 with a 1.59 ERA when he starts the day after his team lost.

He rebounded himself: His last start in Los Angeles was among his worst, allowing five runs, including two homers, in 5-1/3 innings.

The Braves offense, which has scored four total runs in two nights against the Padres, couldn’t solve Jordan Lyles, who pitched seven innings with one mistake.

Charlie Culberson, as he has throughout the season, played hero for the Braves. He homered to left-center for a 1-0 lead in the fifth. It was his first non-game-ending homer of the season.

With a two-hit day, Culberson has hit .321 in his past 28 games since May 1. He was just 2-for-25 (.080) in April.

Dan Winkler, A.J. Minter and Arodys Vizcaino relieved Newcomb after the rain delay. The trio combined to allow two hits while striking out

The win, coupled with Washington’s 2-0 loss in Toronto, extended the Braves’ NL East lead to 2-1/2 games.

