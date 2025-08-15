NCAA set to announce the results of its sign-stealing investigation into Michigan's program

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — The NCAA is expected to announce the results of its sign-stealing investigation into Michigan's college football program on Friday.

In a notice sent to the school last year, the NCAA alleged that Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore violated rules as an assistant under former coach Jim Harbaugh.

Harbaugh, who left the Wolverines after they won the 2023 national championship and now coaches the Los Angeles Chargers, served a three-game suspension in exchange for the Big Ten dropping its investigation into the allegations after the two ended up in court. Moore also was accused of deleting text messages with sign-stealer Connor Stalions before they were recovered and provided to the NCAA.

The NCAA investigation surfaced early in the 2023 season amid allegations that Michigan used a robust in-person scouting and sign-stealing operation conducted by Stalions, a former a low-level staffer. He was suspended by the school and later resigned.

Stalions, who did not participate in the NCAA investigation, recently said he knew almost every signal opponents used in seven games over two seasons.

Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti sent a letter to the NCAA Committee on Infractions last month, suggesting that Michigan’s football program should not face more sanctions related to the sign-stealing saga.

The Wolverines open the season on Aug. 30 at home against New Mexico State and then play at Oklahoma, where Moore was an offensive lineman, on Sept. 6.

The NCAA does not have rules against stealing signs, but does prohibit schools from sending scouts to the games of future opponents and using electronic equipment to record another team's signals.

