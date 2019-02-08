0 NCAA approves waiver allowing Justin Fields to play immediately at Ohio State

The NCAA has approved a transfer waiver application allowing former UGA quarterback Justin Fields immediate eligibility to play at Ohio State University.

The former Harrison Hgih School star announced his decision to transfer from UGA last month.

He applied for a harship waiver, which now approved, will allow him to play this upcoming season.

“I am happy for Justin and his family,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “I also want to express my appreciation to the NCAA for its assistance in getting this matter resolved efficiently and with such a positive outcome for Justin.”

Fields released a statement thanking supporters and saying he does not intend to speak publicly about his transfer outside this statement:

"I thank God for His guidance during this time of uncertainty. I would like to thank the NCAA for its approval of the waiver allowing me to be eligible to play football this fall. I also want to thank all those who supported and encouraged my family and me during this process. While my case was pending before the NCAA, my family and I did not feel that it was appropriate to publicly speak about the circumstances leading to my transfer. In my silence, people began to speculate, and the story took on a life of its own.

"Now that this matter is concluded, I would like to clarify some facts. I have no regrets about my time at UGA and have no hard feelings for the school or football program. My overall experience at UGA was fully consistent with UGA’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. My sister is a softball player at UGA. I am still close friends with many of my UGA teammates. A part of me will always be a Georgia Bulldogs fan.

"To Buckeye Nation: thank you for your warm welcome. I will work hard to represent you and The Ohio State University in a professional and respectful manner. My dad always tells me that “you can’t get to where you are going by looking in the ‘rear view mirror.’” I’m ready to move forward and embrace the next season of my life.

"I will not be speaking about my transfer again. Instead, I will focus all of my attention on getting to work in the classroom and on the field – and doing whatever else I can to help my teammates as we prepare for the 2019 season."

In his freshman year at UGA, Fields appeared in 12 of the Bulldogs’ 14 games as Jake Fromm’s backup this season. He completed 27 of his 39 passes for 328 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. He rushed 42 times for 266 yards and four touchdowns.

