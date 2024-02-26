WATCH: Hawks fan nails halfcourt shot to win $10,000

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Hawks fan won $10,000 after nailing a half-court shot during a timeout in Sunday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The fan, wearing a Trae Young jersey, made the State Farm Arena crowd erupt with cheers.

The fan celebrated with the team mascot, Harry the Hawk, and cheerleaders.

With Young sidelined due to injury, the Hawks defeated the Magic, 109-92.

Last season, another Hawks fan made a half-court shot, winning $10,000.

