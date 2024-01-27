Doncic scores franchise-record 73 points, tied for 4th in NBA history, as Mavs edge Hawks 148-143

ATLANTA (AP) — Dallas coach Jason Kidd had no worries about Luke Doncic’s scoring spree disturbing the Mavericks’ game plan.

“He is the game plan,” Kidd said.

On a record-setting night, it was a winning plan.

Doncic scored a franchise-record 73 points, tied for the fourth-most in NBA history and surpassed only by Wilt Chamberlain and Kobe Bryant, to power the Mavericks to a 148-143 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night.

Doncic blew past his personal best and team-record 60 points after scoring a team-record 41 points in the first half.

His record night came only four days after Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored a franchise-record 70 points, then the most in the NBA this season, in the 76ers’ 133-123 win over San Antonio on Monday night.

Through it all, Doncic kept looking for his teammates and contributing more than points. He grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds and led the Mavericks with seven assists.

“The three assists are what he’s probably thinking about in the locker room to have a triple-double,” Kidd said.

Doncic insisted the win was the biggest reason to celebrate after he overcame constant extra attention from Atlanta’s defense.

“You’ve got to continue to play and have trust in your teammates,” Doncic said.

A three-point play with 2:58 remaining gave Doncic 70 points. With Dallas leading 140-136, Doncic added another three-point play to cap his night.

Against the team that drafted him in 2018, Doncic joined Chamberlain and David Thompson among players who scored 73 points. Chamberlain, who owns the NBA record with 100 points, also had a 78-point game, while Bryant finished with 81 points.

“Those names are special,” Doncic said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Doncic’s teammates doused him with a water shower in the locker room, as cheers were heard from the hallway.

The Mavericks rode Doncic’s big game to end their three-game losing streak while handing the Hawks their fourth straight loss. Doncic made 25 of 33 shots from the field, 8 of 13 3-pointers and 15 of 16 free throws. The field goals made set another personal record.

“He was hot. He was going,” said Trae Young, who led Atlanta with 30 points. “We were trying everything. We were trying to trap him.”

Josh Green scored 21 points for Dallas, but Doncic carried the offense.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Green said.

