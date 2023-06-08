Atlanta Hawks hosting 2023 draft party at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will host a 2023 NBA draft party on June 22 at the State Farm Arena and everyone is invited.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Starting at 8 p.m. fans who attend will be able to watch the draft on the jumbotron. The party will feature DJ Chika Takai, Harry the Hawk, and the Flight Crew.

“Our annual Draft Party will be a great evening for our fans to get together, watch the draft on our jumbotron and celebrate the new additions to our Hawks team,” said Hawks Vice President of Marketing Narcis Alikhani.

The Hawks have the 15th and 46th overall picks in this year’s NBA draft.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis with all proceeds going to the Atlanta Hawks Foundation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Nonprofit helping to send 2-year-old cancer warrior, her family to Disney





©2022 Cox Media Group