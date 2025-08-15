Atlanta Hawks announce 2025 NBA season schedule, television appearances

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks have announced their 2025-26 NBA season schedule, featuring 13 national television appearances and an opening game against the Toronto Raptors on October 22 at State Farm Arena.

The schedule, presented by Ticketmaster, includes games on major networks such as ESPN, NBC/Peacock, and NBA on Prime. The Hawks will play two of their first three games at home, including a matchup against the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City.

The Hawks’ schedule features a mix of home and away games, with notable matchups including a Southeast Division battle against Orlando on Nov. 4 and a game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8. The Nov. 4 game will be the first to air on NBC since 1999.

The team will participate in the Emirates NBA Cup Group Play, with games scheduled against Indiana, Toronto, Washington, and Cleveland. The Hawks will have a busy December, playing eight of twelve games at home, including a five-game homestand.

January will be road-heavy for the Hawks, with ten of sixteen games away from home, including a four-game West Coast trip.

The team will host the Milwaukee Bucks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at State Farm Arena.

Following the All-Star break, the Hawks will play ten of twelve games at home, with key matchups against Dallas, Milwaukee, and Orlando. The regular season concludes with a game against the Miami Heat on April 12.

Tickets for ‘Opening Night presented by State Farm’ and select early-season matchups are available for purchase, with presale access for Chase cardholders. Membership packages offer additional benefits, including playoff priority and exclusive events.

