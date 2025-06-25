2025 NBA Draft: Watch the Atlanta Hawks pick, LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The 2025 NBA Draft starts Wednesday night and Channel 2 is your home for all the picks, including the Atlanta Hawks on the clock at No. 13.

The first-round will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Hawks originally held the No. 13 and No. 22 picks in the first round before a trade was reported Tuesday.

ESPN reports that the Hawks will receive Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics. Atlanta will send Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick to the Brooklyn Nets and Georges Niang to the Celtics.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo will have reaction from the Hawks draft headquarters, for WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Here’s the NBA Draft order

FIRST ROUND

1. Dallas Mavericks

2. San Antonio Spurs

3. Philadelphia 76ers

4. Charlotte Hornets

5. Utah Jazz

6. Washington Wizards

7. New Orleans Pelicans

8. Brooklyn Nets

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Houston Rockets – Reportedly traded to Phoenix

11. Portland Trail Blazers

12. Chicago Bulls

13. Atlanta Hawks

14. San Antonio Spurs

15. Oklahoma City

16. Memphis

17. Minnesota

18. Washington

19. Brooklyn

20. Miami

21. Utah

22. Atlanta – Reportedly traded to Brooklyn

23. New Orleans

24. Oklahoma City

25. Orlando

26. Brooklyn

27. Brooklyn

28. Boston

29. Phoenix

30. LA Clippers

Second Round

31. Minnesota

32. Boston

33. Charlotte

34. Charlotte

35. Philadelphia

36. Brooklyn

37. Detroit

38. San Antonio

39. Toronto

40. Washington – Reportedly traded to New Orleans

41. Golden State

42. Sacramento

43. Utah

44. Oklahoma City

45. Chicago

46. Orlando

47. Milwaukee

48. Memphis

49. Cleveland

50. New York

51. LA Clippers

52. Phoenix

53. Utah

54. Indiana

55. Los Angeles Lakers

56. Memphis

57. Orlando

58. Cleveland

59. Houston

