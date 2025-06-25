2025 NBA Draft: Watch the Atlanta Hawks pick, LIVE on Channel 2

ATLANTA — The 2025 NBA Draft starts Wednesday night and Channel 2 is your home for all the picks, including the Atlanta Hawks on the clock at No. 13.
The first-round will air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
The Hawks originally held the No. 13 and No. 22 picks in the first round before a trade was reported Tuesday.
ESPN reports that the Hawks will receive Kristaps Porzingis from the Celtics. Atlanta will send Terance Mann and the No. 22 pick to the Brooklyn Nets and Georges Niang to the Celtics.
Here’s the NBA Draft order
FIRST ROUND
1. Dallas Mavericks
2. San Antonio Spurs
3. Philadelphia 76ers
4. Charlotte Hornets
5. Utah Jazz
6. Washington Wizards
7. New Orleans Pelicans
8. Brooklyn Nets
9. Toronto Raptors
10. Houston Rockets – Reportedly traded to Phoenix
11. Portland Trail Blazers
12. Chicago Bulls
13. Atlanta Hawks
14. San Antonio Spurs
15. Oklahoma City
16. Memphis
17. Minnesota
18. Washington
19. Brooklyn
20. Miami
21. Utah
22. Atlanta – Reportedly traded to Brooklyn
23. New Orleans
24. Oklahoma City
25. Orlando
26. Brooklyn
27. Brooklyn
28. Boston
29. Phoenix
30. LA Clippers
Second Round
31. Minnesota
32. Boston
33. Charlotte
34. Charlotte
35. Philadelphia
36. Brooklyn
37. Detroit
38. San Antonio
39. Toronto
40. Washington – Reportedly traded to New Orleans
41. Golden State
42. Sacramento
43. Utah
44. Oklahoma City
45. Chicago
46. Orlando
47. Milwaukee
48. Memphis
49. Cleveland
50. New York
51. LA Clippers
52. Phoenix
53. Utah
54. Indiana
55. Los Angeles Lakers
56. Memphis
57. Orlando
58. Cleveland
59. Houston
