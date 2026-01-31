NBA suspends Philadelphia 76ers' Paul George 25 games for violating anti-drug policy

PHILADELPHIA — Paul George of the Philadelphia 76ers was suspended 25 games for violating the terms of the NBA's anti-drug program, the league announced Saturday.

The NBA did not disclose the nature of the violation or the substance that was involved, and George released a statement to ESPN saying he took something that was “improper."

“Over the past few years, I’ve discussed the importance of mental health, and in the course of recently seeking treatment for an issue of my own, I made the mistake of taking an improper medication," George said in the statement released to the network.

He apologized to the team and its fans, saying he takes “full responsibility for my actions.”

The 25-game suspension, by terms of the agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, indicates that this was a first violation by George. He will begin serving the suspension Saturday when Philadelphia hosts New Orleans.

The suspension will cost George — a nine-time All-Star — roughly $11.7 million of his $51.7 million salary, or about $469,692 for each of the 25 games missed. Some of that forfeited money will turn into a credit and put Philadelphia closer to getting out of the luxury tax; the 76ers would be about $1.3 million over that line when factoring in the money George isn't getting.

George is expected to be eligible to return on March 25, when Philadelphia plays host to Chicago. The 76ers will have 10 games remaining in the regular season at that point.

Philadelphia entered Saturday at 26-21, sixth in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are 16-11 when George plays, 10-10 when he does not.

Without George, the Sixers beat New Orleans 124-114 on Saturday night.

Two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid said it would be “impossible” to replace George as the Sixers prepare to make a playoff push without one of their key starters.

“I know people have mixed feelings about what he brings to the table,” Embiid said. “You can't replace it. (He) does everything for us. Defensively, probably our best perimeter defender. Offensively, can play so many roles. Knock down shots. Post up. Creation. Playmaking.”

Sixers coach Nick Nurse declined to discuss details of the conversation he had with George after the suspension was announced. Nurse said he hadn't noticed any personal issues with George, even as mental health concerns were addressed in the statement.

“I think he's been fine,” Nurse said. “Really fun to coach. Really good teammate. His teammates really like him. Showing some great leadership.”

George has averaged 16 points in 27 games this season for the Sixers, with that scoring average third-highest on the team behind Tyrese Maxey (29.4) and Joel Embiid (25.7). He had one of his best games of the season earlier this week, a 32-point outburst fueled by nine 3-pointers in a win over Milwaukee on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old George signed a $212 million, four-year contract in free agency ahead of the 2024 season. But his first year in Philly was marred by knee and adductor injuries that resulted in the forward having one of the worst years of his NBA career.

George averaged 16.2 points in just 41 games, easily his lowest scoring average in a full season since he averaged 12.1 points for Indiana in his second NBA season.

“I think there's been a lot of circumstances that have been really unfortunate,” Nurse said. “I also feel like he's played pretty well this year. Borderline very well, considering he's played such a critical role for us. Kind of slotted in like a really good role player on this particular team. I think he's done what we've need him to do.”

Last season was so miserable that George called his first year in Philly “rock bottom” over the course of his career.

It's certainly not any better now.

“As with all our players, dealing with this kind of stuff, you care about them,” Nurse said. “We're to help him. The organization is in any way possible. And try to get past it as soon as we can, get through it the best way we can, and then go from there.”

George had surgery in July on his left knee after he was injured during a workout and missed the first 12 games of this season.

George and two-time NBA scoring champion Joel Embiid had been healthy enough this season to keep the Sixers in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. Maxey blossomed into an All-Star starter and a strong rookie season from No. 3 overall draft pick VJ Edgecombe had the Sixers hopeful they could make some noise in the playoffs.

With the Feb. 5 trade deadline approaching, George's suspension could have a profound impact on what the Sixers do as they make a playoff push.

The 76ers will go through the deadline while on a five-game road trip that starts Monday at the Los Angeles Clippers.

“You get the punch to the gut, but listen, me, I've got to lead the charge here,” Nurse said. “We've got to get fighting and we've got to get to work.”

Reynolds reported from Miami.

