NBA star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says 'loved ones are safe' following Oklahoma home break-in

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said Sunday he and his family are safe following a break-in at his Oklahoma City-area home last week while the NBA's reigning MVP was playing a home game.

"Long story short, everybody's safe, and that's all that really matters in the whole thing," Gilgeous-Alexander said Sunday after the Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans. "Everything else will come and go, but my loved ones are safe, so I'm OK. I'm happy."

Police in the small enclave of Nichols Hills did not release any new information on the break-in over the weekend, and a telephone message left Sunday with Nichols Hills Police Chief Steven Cox was not immediately returned.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary at the home around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, when the Thunder were playing at home against the Washington Wizards. Local news stations in Oklahoma City showed police at the home.

“The suspects fled the area prior to police arrival,” police said in a statement. “While no arrests have been made, there is no reason to believe the public is in any danger.”

Police have not said whether anyone was home at the time of the break-in or whether anything was taken from the home.

The break-in mirrored a slew of burglaries at the homes of well-known professional athletes across the U.S. in recent months. The players have been targeted because of the high-end goods believed to be in their homes.

Athletes whose homes have been burglarized include the NFL's Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow, the NBA's Luka Doncic and the NHL's Evgeni Malkin.

Law enforcement officials have previously warned sports leagues that thieves have been striking on game days when they knew the players would not be home, often smashing through rear windows.

Associated Press reporter Sean Murphy in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.

