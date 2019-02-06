John Collins will take part in the Slam Dunk Contest and Trae Young will take part in the Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend, the league announced Tuesday. The two Hawks players are also part of the Rising Stars Challenge.
Collins, the second-year power forward, will compete in his first Slam Dunk Contest. Also competing in the event are the Hornets’ Miles Bridges, the Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo and the Knicks’ Dennis Smith Jr.
Young, the rookie point guard, will compete in the Skills Challenge with the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic, the Magic’s Nikola Vucevic, the Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, the Grizzlies’ Mike Conley, the Kings’ De’Aaron Fox, the Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and the Celtics Jayson Tatum.
The participants for the 3-point Shooing Contest will be the Suns’ Devin Booker, the Warriors’ Stephen Curry, the Mavericks’ Dirk Nowitzki, the Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard and Seth Curry, the Bucks’ Khris Middleton, the Hornets’ Kemba Walker, the Raptors’ Danny Green, the Nets’ Joe Harris and the Kings’ Buddy Hield.
The All-Star Weekend will be held in Charlotte next week. The three events will make up All-Star Saturday night. The Risings Stars game will be held on Friday night. The All-Star game will be Sunday at 8 p.m.
This article was written by Chris Vivlamore, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
