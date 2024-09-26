Napheesa Collier scores 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points, and the Lynx swept the Mercury

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Napheesa Collier scored 42 to tie a WNBA playoff record for points in a game, and the Minnesota Lynx swept the Phoenix Mercury 101-88 on Wednesday night.

Collier tied Breanna Stewart and Angel McCoughtry for the 42-point record when she made 1 of 2 free throws with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter. It was one of just two misses from the free-throw line in 14 attempts for Collier, who was subbed out with 58.3 seconds left.

Collier, who scored a career-high 38 points in Game 1, became the first player in WNBA history with 38-plus points in back-to-back playoff games. She also set a WNBA record for the most points (80) over a two-game stretch in the playoffs. Collier reached 38 points in Game 2 with 5:55 left in the fourth.

Minnesota plays Sunday against Connecticut, which advanced to its sixth consecutive semifinals after an 87-81 victory over Indiana earlier Wednesday.

Kayla McBride added 15 points, and Bridget Carleton and Alanna Smith each scored 12 for Minnesota. Courtney Williams had 11 points.

Brittney Griner scored 24 points for Phoenix and Diana Taurasi finished with 10 before fouling out with 2:34 left. Taurasi left to a standing ovation from the Minnesota crowd before Collier came over to the Mercury bench for a brief handshake with her fellow UConn star.

Taurasi hasn't announced whether this is her final year in the WNBA, but the Phoenix Mercury honored her at their final home regular-season game.

Collier scored 11 of Minnesota’s 21 first-quarter points after making 5 of 6 shots. Collier finished the half with 23 points on 8-of-12 shooting to help Minnesota take a 49-47 lead into the intermission. The rest of her teammates combined to make 10 of 26.

The officials reviewed a physical play in the third quarter involving Carleton and Phoenix guard Sophie Cunningham, who was assessed a Flagrant 1 foul after the review. Williams was also given a technical foul. After it was all settled, McBride sank a wide open 3-pointer to give Minnesota a 58-53 lead.

Williams gave Minnesota its first double-digit lead of the second half at 72-60 with 2:17 left in the third quarter. The Lynx led by double digits the entire fourth quarter.

Minnesota improved to 5-1 against the Mercury this season.

It was Collier’s third straight playoff game overall with 30 points, tying the A’ja Wilson for the longest streak in WNBA history, after scoring 31 points in a Game 3 loss to Connecticut last season.

