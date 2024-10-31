A month after the trade, Karl-Anthony Towns looks very settled in New York

MIAMI — (AP) — Someone asked coach Tom Thibodeau before New York's game Wednesday what else he's looking to get from Karl-Anthony Towns as this season goes along.

Thibodeau didn't sound worried.

A couple hours later, Towns showed why.

In only his fourth game with the Knicks, Towns went wild — 44 points, by far the most by any New York player in this still-young season, leading his club to a 116-107 win in Miami.

He might be a perfect fit into the decades-long Knicks-Heat rivalry. Towns averages 25.4 points in his career in games at Miami, his second-highest road average against any opponent. He averages 25.8 points in games at Indiana.

“The weather,” Towns told MSG Network after the game, when asked why he likes games in Miami so much. “I was in Minnesota. It's cold. It's hot here. I like that.”

Towns, traded by Minnesota to New York as camps were opening about a month ago in the deal that sent Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves, wasn't off to a bad start to the season by any measure. His first three games: 12 points, 21 points and 13 points, with two double-doubles. Not eyepopping, but not bad, either.

Game 4 of his New York career was different from the get-go.

He had 24 by halftime, kept rolling in the second half, was 17 of 25 from the floor, grabbed 13 rebounds and had the fourth-most points ever by a Knick against the Heat in the 173rd game between the clubs. New York has won 88, Miami 85.

“I love his approach because he's not forcing anything,” Thibodeau said. “He's letting the game come to him. I want him to be assertive and everything, but I want him to let the game come to him. He's a very gifted scorer, as you saw tonight. ... He can hurt you a lot of different ways.”

There's 78 games to go, but Towns already has an appreciation for the Knicks and what's possible this season.

“They're gritty. They find a way to win. They never quit,” Towns said. “Bringing that New York mentality every single night, it's something that you recognize when you get to live in that kind of culture.”

