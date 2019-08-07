0 Atlanta United tops Orlando, will play for U.S. Open Cup title

ATLANTA - Atlanta United will play for its second major trophy, the U.S. Open Cup.

Goals from Eric Remedi and Emerson Hyndman were enough to take the Five Stripes past Orlando 2-0 on Tuesday at Exploria Stadium in the semifinals of the tournament.

Atlanta United, which won the MLS Cup last year, will host the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal between Portland and Minnesota for the championship on Aug. 27 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Winning the U.S. Open Cup would come with a berth into next year’s CONCACAF Champions League.

Atlanta United’s Tuesday got off to a poor start, to say the least, when it was confirmed that Josef Martinez, who leads the team with 18 goals in league play, sustained an adductor injury during Monday’s training that left him unable to play in the semifinal.

Combined with injuries to Brandon Vazquez and Hector Villalba, and the team’s decision to trade Romario Williams to Columbus a few weeks ago, meant it had no natural strikers available for Tuesday.

eam has used in its past four games and loaded it with midfielders. Brad Guzan started as goalkeeper with Franco Escobar, Miles Robinson and Leandro Gonzalez Pirez as the centerbacks. Darlington Nagbe and Remedi were the defensive midfielders. The rest of the midfield included Julian Gressel, Hyndman and Justin Meram, with Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez as the strikers.

Atlanta United broke through in the 37th minute on a goal by Remedi. His first, from 18 yards, was palmed away by Orlando’s Adam Grinwis. The ball went to Gressel, whose cross found Remedi a few yards from goal. He one-timed the pass for the second goal of his Atlanta United career.

Atlanta United missed a chance to take a 2-0 lead just before halftime when Meram made a great, cutting run down the left. He found Barco, who appeared to be offside but no flag was raised, on the right. Barco’s shot went wide.

Orlando came out hot in the second half and came close to tying the game at one if not for a clearance by Escobar just a few feet from goal.

Orlando came close again in the 53rd minute when Sacha Kljestan’s shot from 7 yards flew over the crossbar. Kljestan was left unmarked at the back post after good work by Orlando moved the ball from side to side and forced Atlanta United’s defense to slide to its right.

Hyndman sealed the victory with a goal in the 78th minute from about 10 yards away. Escobar and Remedi earned the assists.

