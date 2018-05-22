0 MLS Power Poll: Week 12

It’s time for my weekly MLS Power Poll, the only MLS Power Poll that recognizes that arbitrarily ranking teams means nothing in the grand scheme of things and is done just to spark debate and not attach importance to the reporter’s ego.

1. New York Red Bulls (7-3-0)

Last week: 2.

Result: 3-1 win at Atlanta United.

I wish the Red Bulls and Atlanta United could play without officiating. It would be one heck of a game.

How they got here: WLWLWLWWWW.

2. Atlanta United (8-3-1)

Last week: 1.

Result: 3-1 loss to New York Red Bulls.

Just like the Sporting KC game, it’s hard to learn anything about Atlanta United because of the goal that was disallowed, the penalty that wasn’t reviewed, the red card that was rescinded, etc.

How they got here: LWWWWDWWWLWL.

3. NYCFC (7-2-3)

Last week: 3.

Result: 4-0 win vs. Colorado.

It would be easy to say that this was a quality performance. I think it may be more accurate to say it was a horrible performance by Colorado. How about we split the difference?

How they got here: WWWDWWDLWLDW.

4. Sporting KC (7-2-3)

Last week: 4.

Result: 1-1 draw at Minnesota United.

Sporting KC probably should have come away with all three points, but a point on the road isn’t bad.

How they got here: LWWDWWDWLWWD.

5. Columbus (7-3-3)

Last week: 5.

Result: 1-0 win at New England.

Gregg Berhalter continues to impress by how well he handles the distractions, puts together a game plan, and gets his team to execute.

How they got here: WWDWLLLDWDWWW.

6. L.A.F.C. (6-3-2)

Last week: 6.

Result: 2-1 loss at Portland.

No shame in losing at Providence Park.

How they got here: WWLLWWWDWDL.

7. Orlando City (6-4-1)

Last week: 7.

Result: 2-1 loss at Toronto.

I’m not going to drop them too far because they lost without their two top scorers.

How they got here: DLLWWWWWWLL.

8. Houston (4-3-3)

Last week: 9.

Result: 3-2 win at Chicago.

Fighting back from 2-1 down could be a good jumpstart for the Dynamo.

How they got here: WLDLDWLWDW.

9. Portland (5-3-2)

Last week: 10.

Result: 1-0 win vs LAFC.

The Timbers are the hottest team in MLS, which is a good thing for the league because of its passionate fan base.

How they got here: LLDDLWWWWW.

10. Dallas (4-1-5)

Last week:11.

Result: 2-2 draw vs. Vancouver.

Well, Dallas is leaking points left and right.

How they got here: DWDDWWLDWD.

11. New England (5-4-2)

Last week: 8.

Result: 1-0 loss to Columbus.

The Crew figured out how to beat the Revs’ press. Cue up game film.

How they got here: LWDWWLDWDWL.

12. Vancouver (4-5-4)

Last week: 12.

Result: 2-2 draw vs. San Jose and 2-2 draw at Dallas.

The Whitecaps’ Yordy Reyna had a good game, but dropping points at home isn’t good, but getting a point on the road is.

How they got here: WWLDWLLLWLDDD.

13. Minnesota United (4-7-1)

Last week: 15.

Result: 1-1 draw vs. Sporting KC.

A tie at home against the best team in the West is good for this team.

How they got here: LWWLLLLWWLLD.

14. Toronto (3-6-1)

Last week: 16.

Result: 2-1 win vs. Orlando City.

Neither team was playing with its best two strikers, so I’m not going to put too much into getting three points from the Lions.

How they got here: LLWLLDWLLW.

15. L.A. Galaxy (4-6-1)

Last week: 18.

Result: 1-0 win at Montreal.

The Zlatan Ibrahimovic experiment is going well, no?

How they got here: WLDWLWLLLLW.

16. Philadelphia (4-5-2)

Last week: 19.

Result: 4-1 win vs. Real Salt Lake.

Somme of those expected goals became goals. Wow.

How they got here: WDLDLLWLLWW.

17. Chicago (3-6-2)

Last week: 13.

Result: 3-2 loss vs. Houston.

Bastian Schweinsteiger returned and looked most unhappy with his teammates while they gave up a 2-1 lead.

How they got here: LLDWLWDLWLL.

18. Real Salt Lake (4-6-1)

Last week: 14.

Result: 4-1 loss at Philadelphia.

I’m giving up on trying to figure out this team.

How they got here: DLWLWLWLLWL.

19. Montreal (3-9-0)

Last week: 17.

Result: 1-0 loss vs. L.A. Galaxy.

Well, this can’t be what Montreal thought they would get from Remi Garde.

How they got here: LLWWLLLLWLLL.

20. Seattle (2-5-2)

Last week: 20.

Result: DNP.

How they got here: LLLDWLDWL.

21. D.C. United (2-5-2)

Last week: 23.

Result: 3-1 win at San Jose.

Well, they beat the Earthquakes on the road, which is good. But it was the Earthquakes.

How they got here: DLDLLWLLW.

22. San Jose (2-6-3)

Last week: 21.

Result: 2-2 draw at Vancouver and 3-1 loss to D.C. United.

Just a poor, poor week and a poor season.

How they got here: WLLDDDLLLWDL.

23. Colorado (2-6-2)

Last week: 22.

Result: 4-0 loss at NYCFC.

Tell me one interesting thing about Colorado the team, other than what you could do with Tim Howard’s salary because he’s not earning it.

How they got here: LDWDWLLLLL.

This story was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.