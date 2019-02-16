MLS Cup champs Atlanta United unveils new primary kit

ATLANTA - Atlanta United unveiled its new primary kit, complete with the gold star above the crest for winning the MLS Cup, in front of thousands on Friday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The kit, designed by Adidas and nicknamed “Star and Stripes,” had been leaked several times in the previous weeks, so the drama was slightly deflated of seeing the team’s second primary kit in the past three years. But the entertainment, provided by event host Roger Bennett of Men In Blazers fame, was noticeable.
The jersey again is red and black, but instead of the thick alternating five stripes on the front, the new kit features nine thin red and black stripes on the front. The back features a black panel for the player’s last name and number that runs from the collar to near the bottom.
The shorts are again black with red stripes, with a red tint on the inside of the back panels.
The socks are red with black stripes, replacing the black with gold trim used with the primary kit the first two seasons.
Club President Darren Eales said each version of the new jersey, authentic, replica and children’s, will have the gold star above the crest. Those who had already purchased kits from an approved supplier that didn’t have a star can have one put on for $5.
This article was written by Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}