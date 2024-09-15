‘Ursher Baby!’ Atlanta superstar throws out first pitch at Braves game

ATLANTA — R&B legend and superstar Usher took some time away from his Past, Present and Future tour this weekend to throw out the first pitch at Saturday’s Braves v. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The Atlanta Braves announced the pre-game lineup on Thursday.

Adorned with his iconic “U” chain, Usher strutted onto the field, swung his chain around his neck before delivering the pitch to home plate.

Did the pitch make it there? Technically it did being that he stood one step behind the rubber.

On top of the award-winning entertainer’s first pitch, McIntosh High School students sang the National Anthem and Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri hyped up the crowd and gets the game started by shouting, “Play Ball!”

Usher with a first pitch from the rubber at the Braves game tonight ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/0nPdCDJ97K — MLB (@MLB) September 14, 2024

