‘Ursher Baby!’ Atlanta superstar throws out first pitch at Braves game

By Tyler Carter, WSBTV.com

Usher pitch at Braves game ATLANTA GA - SEPTEMBER 14: before the game against the Los Angles Dodgers at Truist Park on September 14, 2024. (Photo by Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves) (Lyndon Terrell/Lyndon Terrell for the Atlanta Braves)

ATLANTA — R&B legend and superstar Usher took some time away from his Past, Present and Future tour this weekend to throw out the first pitch at Saturday’s Braves v. Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The Atlanta Braves announced the pre-game lineup on Thursday.

Adorned with his iconic “U” chain, Usher strutted onto the field, swung his chain around his neck before delivering the pitch to home plate.

Did the pitch make it there? Technically it did being that he stood one step behind the rubber.

On top of the award-winning entertainer’s first pitch, McIntosh High School students sang the National Anthem and Grammy winner Jermaine Dupri hyped up the crowd and gets the game started by shouting, “Play Ball!”

