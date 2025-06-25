Ronald Acuña returns to Home Run Derby

ATLANTA — A Braves favorite is set to show off his home run skills at Truist Field.

Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. accepted his invitation Wednesday to the T-Mobile Home Run Derby with an announcement on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The battle of the big bats is set to happen on July 14.

He’s competing in the event for the third time and the first time since 2022.

Acuña won the National League MVP Award in 2023, the MLB said. That year, he hit 41 homers and recorded 73 stolen bases. No other player had recorded more than 47 stolen bases during a 40-homer season.

Injuries have challenged him in the past few years, but he has still made his power felt.

He has hit an MLB-best 24 home runs of 450 feet or longer since his 2018 rookie season and including the postseason, the MLB said.

