Braves’ Truist Park ‘in the mix’ to host 2025 All-Star Game, MLB commissioner says

SEATTLE — Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves, is being considered as a potential host of the 2025 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, according to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“Atlanta is in the mix of clubs for the ‘25 All-Star Game,” Manfred told the Baseball Writers’ Association of America on Tuesday. “I’m not prepared to go past that for right now.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The All-Star Game was initially set to come to Truist Field in 2021 but was later pulled over Georgia’s voting law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Kemp blasted MLB’s decision, calling it a “kneejerk decision”, and other Republicans also criticized the move. The MLB Players Alliance issued a statement in support of the decision to relocate the game and Georgia’s Democratic leaders also supported the move.

MLB played the 2021 game at Coors Field in Colorado instead.

TRENDING STORIES:

Manfred said that historic Wrigley Field is also under consideration to host the 2025 All-Star Game.

In 2024 the game will be played at Globe Life Field in Arlington Texas, home of the Rangers. Then in 2026, the game will be played at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Braves hosted the All-Star Game in 1972 at Atlanta Stadium and then in 2000 at Turner Field.

This year, the game was played in Seattle, and the Braves had a franchise record eight All-Stars.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER BRAVES NEWS

Braves player rallies to find cure for ALS after personal tragedy

©2022 Cox Media Group