Braves teammates rallying around Ronald Acuña Jr.

As the dust settles around the news that Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL, his teammates returned to the Braves clubhouse Monday to react to the news.

Ozzie Albies had one word to sum up how the team feels for him: broken.

“For him to have to through this again, I know it’s hard. It’s not something easy,” Albies said.

In the first inning, Acuña returned to second base after faking that he was going to steal third. His left knee buckled and he immediately hit the ground. He did not return to the game.

A MRI on Sunday night confirmed that Acuña tore his ACL and would need season-ending surgery. The injury comes just three years after he tore the ACL in his right knee.

Michael Harris II said the team had hopes the injury wouldn’t be like last time.

“For him to go through it once, but now to go through it twice, I know that really is kind of hitting him hard, he said.

Harris, a hometown player who grew up watching the Braves, said Acuña has changed the game of baseball.

“There’s a lot of young kids and even adults out there that still want to dream that they’re like him one day. So yeah, he means a lot.”

Now, the Braves turn to the next chapter of the season while also showing their support for Acuña.

“We lost one of the big pieces of the team. All we can do is go win it all for him,” Albies said

