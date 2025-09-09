Braves catcher Sean Murphy to have season-ending hip surgery

ATLANTA — Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy will end the 2025 season the same way it started with him going on the injured list.

The Braves announced on Monday that Murphy has a tear in his right hip and will have surgery on Thursday.

General manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters that Murphy had been dealing with this hip injury for the past three years. He said the catcher tried to get through the season and wanted to wait to ask for a MRI.

“I said look that doesn’t make any sense. Let’s get a MRI now. Now that you’re being honest with us. When we asked him, he said it had been bothering him for three years. He said ‘Look, I would just grind through it and play through it and it would come and go.’"

Murphy’s doctors described it as a “significant tear.” The team expects the rehab process will take about four months, but Murphy should be ready for spring training next year.

