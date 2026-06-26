Mike Trout will likely turn down invitation to participate in All-Star Home Run Derby

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Mike Trout said Friday he is unlikely to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby in Philadelphia because of his strained right hamstring.

Trout expects to return from the injury in plenty of time to play in the July 14 All-Star Game, but it will likely prevent the Los Angeles Angels center fielder from the home run competition the night before in Citizen’s Bank Park.

“They asked me when we were in Sacramento (last weekend), but I probably won’t do it,” Trout, 34, said before the Angels' game against the Athletics. “It would have been cool to do it, but the injury kind of threw things off.”

Trout, a three-time American League MVP and 11-time All-Star, has turned down numerous invitations to participate in the derby because he felt the high volume of maximum-effort swings the event requires would throw him off at the plate.

He always maintained that he would take part in the derby at least once before he retires, and this seemed to be the year to do it, with All-Star Game festivities in Citizens Bank Park about 45 miles north of his hometown of Millville, New Jersey.

Trout fueled more speculation that he would participate in the derby last weekend when he told USA Today that he was “considering” participating in the event.

But Trout, who was hitting .234 with 17 homers and 36 RBIs in 74 games when he was placed on the 10-day injured list on June 18, had a change of heart over the past week.

“When it came out that the All-Star Game was in Philly, I thought it definitely would have been cool to do,” said Trout, who ranks second behind Aaron Judge in All-Star voting for AL outfielders. “Then I hurt my leg, so I’m leaning toward not doing it.”

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