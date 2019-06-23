Mike Soroka exits early after hit by pitch

Braves starter Mike Soroka was hit in the right forearm by a pitch during his at-bat in the third inning of Sunday’s game in Washington. The pain was apparently enough for him to exit after two frames.
His removal was a precautionary measure, the Braves announced shortly after the third inning concluded.
Soroka was visibly frustrated when he plucked by Austin Voth, slamming his bat down before taking first base.
When the bottom of the frame began, Josh Tomlin took the mound in relief. Soroka finished after 21 pitches (16 strikes) in a scoreless game.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}