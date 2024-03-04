Mike Evans agrees to a 2-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Buccaneers, AP source says

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans has agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers instead of testing his worth in free agency, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the contract had not been finalized. ESPN first reported the agreement, saying it includes $35 million guaranteed.

Evans, 30, is the only player in NFL history to begin his career with 10 consecutive seasons with 1,000-plus yards receiving and is Tampa Bay's career leader in receptions (762), yardage (11,680) and touchdowns (94). He tied Tyreek Hill for the league lead in TD catches with 13, while finishing with 79 receptions for 1,255 yards, in 2023.

The Bucs hope re-signing Evans, the seventh overall pick in the 2014 draft, will help ensure quarterback Baker Mayfield remains with Tampa Bay, too.

Mayfield joined the team on a one-year contract last winter and had his best season as a pro, throwing for a career-best 4,044 yards and 28 touchdowns while helping Tampa Bay win its third straight NFC South title.

The Bucs then upset the Philadelphia Eagles in a NFC wild-card game before losing to the Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs.

In addition to hoping to retain Mayfield and Evans, general manager Jason Licht said last week at the annual scouting combine in Indianapolis that the team is focused on trying to re-sign All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., veteran linebacker Lavonte David and placekicker Chase McLaughlin, who are set to become free agents.

The team also is looking to the extend the contract of left tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is scheduled to play on his fifth-year option next season.

