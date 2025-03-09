Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin leads first run of World Cup slalom. Title-chasing Ljutic and Rast off the pace

Sweden Alpine Skiing World Cup United States' Mikaela Shiffrin speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Are, Sweden, Sunday, March 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta) (Giovanni Auletta/AP)

ARE, Sweden — (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin took a clear lead Sunday in the first run of a World Cup slalom, with season-long title contenders Zrinka Ljutic and Camille Rast surprisingly far down the standings.

Shiffrin skied with the No. 1 bib through steady falling snow and posted a target 0.43 seconds faster than her nearest challenger, Lena Duerr. Sara Hector was third with 0.48 to make up in the afternoon run.

Shiffrin is chasing a record-extending 101st career World Cup race win and a record-setting 156th podium finish on the Swedish slope where she took gold in the 2019 world championships.

She also is an eight-time winner of the World Cup slalom title but has only an outside chance to win another crystal globe trophy. She missed four races after a serious crash in a giant slalom in November.

With Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova skipping the entire season to recover from a knee injury, the door opened for a new World Cup title winner.

Ljutic started Sunday’s race with a 39-point lead in the standings over Camille Rast, but the two emerging stars placed 10th and 15th, respectively, trailing Shiffrin by more than a second.

Shiffrin, who came into the race trailing Ljutic by 163 points, could stay in the title hunt if she earns the maximum 100 race points Sunday ahead of the season-ending slalom March 27 at Sun Valley, Idaho.

___

AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/alpine-skiing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0

Most Read