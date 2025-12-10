Michigan fires Sherrone Moore with cause, cites 'inappropriate relationship' with staff member

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan fired football coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday, saying a university investigation had found evidence of an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.”

The stunning announcement said Moore’s alleged conduct was a “clear violation of university policy.”

Moore, the team's former offensive coordinator, was promoted to the top job in January 2024. to replace Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines (9-3, 7-2 Big Ten) are set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl in a few weeks.

