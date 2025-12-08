Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier to be arraigned in New York court over sports betting scheme

NEW YORK — Miami Heat player Terry Rozier is set to appear in a New York court on charges he helped gamblers placing bets on his performance in NBA games.

The 31-year-old point guard will be formally arraigned in Brooklyn federal court late Monday on federal wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges. He'll also join five other co-defendants and their lawyers for a pre-trial hearing later in the day on the case.

Rozier previously appeared before a federal judge in Orlando on Oct. 23, when prosecutors first announced the indictment.

At the time, he was released with conditions. One of his lawyers, Jim Trusty, denied the charges, saying the Ohio native was “not a gambler” and “looks forward to winning this fight.”

Prosecutors say Rozier conspired with friends to help them win bets on his performance in a March 2023 game when he played for the Charlotte Hornets.

They say he informed the bettors that he intended to leave the game against the New Orleans Pelicans early with a supposed injury, allowing gamblers to place wagers earning them tens of thousands of dollars.

Rozier played the first nine minutes and 36 seconds of the game before leaving, citing a foot issue. He did not play again that season.

More than 30 people have been arrested in connection with the sprawling federal takedown of illegal gambling operations linked to professional sports, including several Mafia figures.

Rozier was one of three current or former NBA players ensnared in the investigation.

Portland Trail Blazers coach and NBA Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups was among a number charged with participating in a scheme to fix high-stakes, Mafia-backed illegal poker games.

Former NBA player and assistant coach Damon Jones has also been charged in that poker scheme, as well as the separate scheme to help gamblers win bets on NBA games that also implicated Rozier.

Billups and Jones pleaded not guilty during their separate arraignments last month. Both Billups and Rozier have been placed on unpaid leave from their team as their court cases play out.

Rozier has earned about $160 million over a 10-year NBA career.

He had been a first round pick for the Boston Celtics in 2015 after starring at the University of Louisville. Charlotte traded him to the Heat last year.

