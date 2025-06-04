Mets call up prized infield prospect Ronny Mauricio after Mark Vientos injury

NEW YORK — (AP) — Prized infield prospect Ronny Mauricio was called up from the minors by the New York Mets on Tuesday and put in the starting lineup at third base against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

His promotion came after third baseman Mark Vientos strained his right hamstring late in Monday night's victory over the Dodgers. He went on the injured list Tuesday.

Mauricio was slated to bat seventh.

“I’m feeling great,” he said in the Mets clubhouse before the game. “I’m the same person I was before my surgeries.”

Rated for years among the top 100 prospects in baseball and a jewel in the organization, Mauricio made his major league debut in September 2023 and batted .248 with two home runs, nine RBIs and seven stolen bases in 26 games that year.

But months later, the switch-hitter tore a knee ligament playing winter ball in the Dominican Republic and missed the 2024 season while recovering from multiple operations.

“None of us wanted to rush that process," Mauricio said. “There were some setbacks in my recovery. We just wanted to take it slower to make sure everything was right.”

Mauricio said the year away was frustrating, but helped him in many ways.

“I was able to focus more on my body, my ability as a person. I was able to improve on my English as well," he said, explaining that he took online language classes.

Finally healthy again, the 24-year-old Mauricio has played at three minor league levels this season as he finished rehabbing and began gaining regular game reps. He was reinstated from the injured list May 17 and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.

“I think I’m the same hitter,” he said. “The biggest difference is I now have more knowledge of the game.”

Mauricio has been on a tear at the plate recently, hitting .515 with three homers, eight RBIs, four steals and a 1.382 OPS in 39 plate appearances over nine games at Syracuse.

Vientos stumbled out of the batter's box on a 10th-inning groundout Monday night and fell to the turf. When he got up, he grabbed for his right hamstring.

A natural shortstop, Mauricio has played several other positions in the minors and majors. He started 21 big league games at second base in 2023, and five at third.

In other moves Tuesday, right-hander Frankie Montas was transferred to Triple-A Syracuse on a rehab assignment. Left-hander Brandon Waddell was recalled from Syracuse, while right-hander Max Kranick was optioned to Triple-A.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.