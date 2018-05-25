0 Mercedes-Benz Stadium's one-of-a-kind roof enters final stage of completion

ATLANTA - The final construction phase for the unique roof of Mercedes-Benz Stadium is set to begin May 29.

During this final phase, construction activities will require the roof to be open in a locked position for 10 days to complete elements of the automation process, allowing the roof to be open during the Atlanta United match against the Philadelphia Union on June 2.

Following the 10-day protocol, Alison Blue, Media Relations Manager of AMB Group, LLC, told Channel 2 Action News there will be a period of weeks designated to do final commissioning work to complete the automation.

At the end of that period, Mercedes-Benz Stadium will take operational ownership of the roof from the contractors. When it's completed, the roof will be able to open or close in as few as 12 minutes at the push of a button.

“From the design phase, we knew this roof would be a unique part of the stadium and fan experience, offering a surprise and delight feature that no other building can offer,” said Steve Cannon, CEO, AMB Group, LLC. “The complexity of the design and our heavy events schedule has made it take longer than we had hoped, but great things take time and we’re happy to see the finish line.”



Once automation work is complete, club and stadium officials will determine if the roof will be open for events involving the Atlanta Falcons or Atlanta United based on weather conditions and the safety and comfort of attendees.

For third party events, the decision for the roof position during their event will be made by the third party in cooperation with stadium officials prior to each event.

